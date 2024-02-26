Colonels Sweep Panthers with 9-6 victory

The Nicholls State University baseball team scored six runs in the second inning of its 9-6 victory over Eastern Illinois on Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Colonels had to hold off a ninth inning rally by the Panthers who registered six hits and six runs in the final stanza.

The second inning explosion by the Colonels began when Basiel Williams doubled to right field and Garrett Felix scored. After that, Kade Turnage added an RBI single while Erick Ordonez and Edgar Alvarez hit sacrifice flies to capitalize on Panther mistakes. Later, Felix came back to the plate and delivered a two RBI double to put the Red & Gray up 6-0.

In the fourth, Aaron Biediger hit an RBI double and Felix hit a sac fly. The Colonels’ final run came via a home run by Drake Anderson on the second pitch of the fifth stanza.

In the final inning, the Panthers took advantage of a passed ball to score their first run. Eli Hill kept the momentum going with a two RBI single, while Lucas Loos capped off the inning with a three-run blast to left field.

Starting pitcher Michael Quevedo pitched five innings and tallied five strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. While Gavin Galy picked up his first save of the season.

UP NEXT

The Red & Gray will play midweek games against Southern Miss at Shuckers Park in Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and at South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 28.