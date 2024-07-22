Colonels tabbed preseason favorite with league-high 15 all-league selections

The defending Southland Champion Nicholls State University football team is the preseason favorite as the league announced Monday its 2024 Preseason Poll during Southland Football Opening Drive.

The Colonels received nine first-place votes and 119 total points to take the spot. Nicholls took home the Southland Conference title with an undefeated season and advanced to the FCS Playoffs.

UIW followed closely in second – with eight first-place votes – and 113 points. The Colonels will head to San Antonio to face the Cardinals to begin their title defense on Oct. 12.

Southeastern was picked third with 94 points followed by Lamar with 88 points and the final first place vote. SFA, McNeese, and HCU checked in at fifth, sixth, and seventh, while Texas A&M-Commerce and Northwestern State filled in the final two spots.

On the preseason all-conference side, Nicholls checked in with 15 selections to lead the way, while Lamar and UIW added 10 selections, respectively.

The Colonels placed 12 players on first-team and three on second. First-Team selections on offense were running backs Jaylon Spears , who is the league’s reigning Player of the Year, and Collin Guggenheim , offensive lineman Evan Roussel , tight end Lee Negrotto , wide receiver Quincy Brown , and punter Kylan Dupre . Making first team on defense were defensive linemen Rasheed Lovelace , Kershawn Fisher and Joe Mason , linebacker Hayden Shaheen , and defensive backs Tyler Morton and Kendarius Smith .

Second-team honorees were quarterback Pat McQuaide , offensive lineman Reed Lambert , and linebacker Eli Ennis .

The Southland Conference preseason poll is voted on by each head coach and football sports information director. Each voter ranks their predicted order of regular season finish, not including their own team.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2024 season are now available. Secure your seats by visiting nichollstickets.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 985-448-4790 during normal business hours.