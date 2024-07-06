Contractor’s Educational Trust Fund Contributes $50K to Nicholls Geomatics

The Contractor’s Educational Trust Fund donated $50,000 to Nicholls State University’s geomatics program. The donation will help Nicholls supplement the existing $300,000 Super Endowed Professorship.

“Once again, the construction industry recognizes the value and importance of higher education. The Contractor’s Educational Trust Fund is honored to make this annual contribution to Nicholls State,” said Kenn Naquin, Secretary of LA-CETF.

Previous donations from the Contractor’s Trust have allowed the geomatics department to recruit and maintain quality faculty, create a super endowed professorship, create the $100,000 Endowed Geomatics Student Scholarship fund, contribute $25,000 towards the Jules Oreste Chustz Endowed Student Scholarship and contribute $50,000 for need-based scholarships for Nicholls students affected by Hurricane Ida.

“Nicholls is able to sustain a top notch geomatics program in the nation due to the generosity of donors like LA-CETF. We would like to thank LA-CETF for their continued support of our geomatics program.” said Dr. Balaji Ramachandran, associate research professor of geomatics.

The Contractor’s Educational Trust Fund was established as a nonprofit organization to provide funds to Universities in Louisiana who offer programs in the field of construction contracting in and for the State of Louisiana. The Fund is financed through violation fines imposed by the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors

The Nicholls geomatics program integrates traditional mapping and land surveying with emerging technologies like global navigation satellite systems, geographic information systems, unmanned aerial systems, remote sensing, photogrammetry, and terrestrial laser scanning systems, giving students a competitive edge in the job market. With 100% job placement, the program is uniquely designed to provide a well-rounded, broad education in the field of geomatics, with specific attention applied to the application, acquisition, comprehension and presentation of spatial data.