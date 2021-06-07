“Cyber 101” Free Courses Tackle Cybersecurity Issues

June 6, 2021
June 7, 2021

The Institute for Industry-Education Collaboration and Nicholls State University present “Cyber 101” courses to tackle the issue of cybersecurity. There will be three free two-hour courses which will focus on Information Security (INFOSEC).



Monday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Risk Management’ presented by Jack Arceneaux with CompliCyber and Dean Shoultz with VerticaLive. 

 

Monday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Security Governance’ presented by Stephen Dye with Edison Chouest Offshore Co. and Ryan Hutchinson with MyGovernmentOnline.

 

Monday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Security Development & Program Management’ presented by Jason Bergeron with Stratify, LLC and Brent Fanguy with Cortec Fluid Control.



 

For more information, contact Davey Breaux at davey.breaux@nicholls.edu or (985) 448-4120. 

Click here to register today!



Heidi Guidry
