“Cyber 101” Free Courses Tackle Cybersecurity Issues

The Institute for Industry-Education Collaboration and Nicholls State University present “Cyber 101” courses to tackle the issue of cybersecurity. There will be three free two-hour courses which will focus on Information Security (INFOSEC).

Monday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Risk Management’ presented by Jack Arceneaux with CompliCyber and Dean Shoultz with VerticaLive.

Monday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Security Governance’ presented by Stephen Dye with Edison Chouest Offshore Co. and Ryan Hutchinson with MyGovernmentOnline.

Monday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. will be ‘Information Security Development & Program Management’ presented by Jason Bergeron with Stratify, LLC and Brent Fanguy with Cortec Fluid Control.

For more information, contact Davey Breaux at davey.breaux@nicholls.edu or (985) 448-4120.

