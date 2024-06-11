Donald “Doc” Voorhies Contributed $30K to Create Endowed Scholarship

THIBODAUX, La. – Donald “Doc” Voorhies contributed $30,000 to create the J. Wayne & Diane Voorhies Plaisance Family Endowed Scholarship to benefit full-time Nicholls State University students that graduated from a Lafourche Parish High School.

“Education holds a very special place for me. My father set up scholarships this way, and now that I have the opportunity, I am so glad I can give this scholarship to Nicholls,” said Voorhies.

Recipients must demonstrate a financial need and can be of freshman, sophomore, junior or senior classification from any major with at least a 3.0 GPA. Three $500 scholarships may be awarded per year, with $250 distributed in the fall and spring semesters. The Nicholls State University Scholarship Committee will select the best-qualified applicants who meet the criteria described above. To learn more about scholarships at Nicholls State University, click here .