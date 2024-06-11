Donald “Doc” Voorhies Contributed $30K to Create Endowed Scholarship

3rd Annual Music Fest celebrating Grand Isle’s Hurricane Ida recovery to return this JulyJune 11, 2024
THIBODAUX, La. – Donald “Doc” Voorhies contributed $30,000 to create the J. Wayne & Diane Voorhies Plaisance Family Endowed Scholarship to benefit full-time Nicholls State University students that graduated from a Lafourche Parish High School.
“Education holds a very special place for me. My father set up scholarships this way, and now that I have the opportunity, I am so glad I can give this scholarship to Nicholls,” said Voorhies.
Recipients must demonstrate a financial need and can be of freshman, sophomore, junior or senior classification from any major with at least a 3.0 GPA. Three $500 scholarships may be awarded per year, with $250 distributed in the fall and spring semesters. The Nicholls State University Scholarship Committee will select the best-qualified applicants who meet the criteria described above. To learn more about scholarships at Nicholls State University, click here.
The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org.