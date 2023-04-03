Dr. James “Jim” Joseph Rumore, Sr. Scholarship Created to Benefit Nicholls Culinary Students

Louisiana-based photojournalist and documentarian Mark J. Sindler, in honor of his mother Lillian F. Sindler and Dr. James “Jim” Rumore, Sr., pledged and donated to the Nicholls Foundation to establish the Dr. James “Jim” Joseph Rumore, Sr. Endowed Scholarship benefiting students in the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University. The scholarship will be awarded to a full-time sophomore, junior or senior student with a professional concentration in the culinary program and a focus on savory cuisine.

Dr. Rumore, often referred to as “Doc,” graduated from LSU School of Veterinary Medicine in 1981 and went on to open the Acadia Animal Medical Center, LLC in 1986, which continues to operate today. Doc enjoyed talking to his clients about food, LSU and more food, recommending restaurants and dishes.

“Dr. James ‘Jim’ Joseph Rumore, Sr. and I had bonded over our shared passion for diverse cuisines and their cultural context, and when I learned of his untimely passing at age 67, I decided to honor him by making a financial contribution in his name to the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls,” said Mark Sindler. “I had become familiar with the Culinary Institute decades earlier and came to value it highly as a unique, major educational resource for our state. When I contacted the Nicholls Foundation office and spoke with Executive Director Jeremy T. Becker, he explained how we could work together to create an endowed scholarship fund that would help build the culinary community in perpetuity through annual grants to talented, emerging student chefs, and I knew instantly that Dr. “Jim” would have wholeheartedly approved.”

The awarded student will receive $500 for one academic year with $250 disbursed in the fall and spring semester. This award may be increased as the endowment grows. Visit https://nichollsfoundation. org/ for more information.