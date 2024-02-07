Dr. Melinda Jefferson to Present at Nicholls Women’s History Month Luncheon

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University is set to host its annual Women’s History Month Luncheon on Feb. 29 at noon in the Student Union Ballroom as part of its Dr. Bonnie J. Bourg Lecture Series. Dr. Melinda Jefferson, Nicholls associate professor of social sciences, is set to give a keynote on “The Art of Sisterhood to Sustain our Collective Mental Health.”

During the event, the Woman of Achievement Awards will be presented to a Nicholls faculty or staff member, a student and a community member who have served as healthy role models, contributing to the advancement of their field and to the historical legacy of women and demonstrating this year’s national theme – Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion.

Tickets to the luncheon are $25, with checks payable to the Nicholls Foundation. Please call 985-448-4022 to reserve a seat by Feb. 22.

Dr. Melinda Jefferson has taught upper and lower-level courses in both the criminal justice and sociology program since 2017. She was awarded the Academic Affairs Award for Teaching Excellence in 2023 and has published research on inequality, diversity and equity, race and racism within institutions, among other topics.