Entergy Donates $160K to Nicholls Coastal Center

Entergy Louisiana donated $160,000 to the Nicholls Coastal Center to continue its support for the Coastal Center Coast, Climate and Culture Literacy Program. The program will bring organized presentations, exhibits, group tours, publications and an additional webpage dedicated to the coast, climate and culture.

“This program is dedicated to preserving the Louisiana coastline,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “In partnership with Nicholls State University, Entergy is committed to enhancing coastal education and outreach initiatives that are impactful today and in the future. Coastal restoration and protection are not only important to us but directly benefit the communities we serve.”

The Coastal Center is set to begin construction in 2023 and work directly with the Bayou Region Incubator to help create jobs and small businesses specific to the Bayou community and the Nicholls Farm to test the real-world application of the center’s coastal research. In addition to research and development, the Coastal Center will also serve as a publicly accessible educational resource.

The Coastal Center at Nicholls State University is designed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders in facilitating an environment that promotes partnerships to restore and preserve our coast.

To learn more about the Nicholls State University Coastal Center, visit nicholls.edu/coastal-center/.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC serves approximately 1.1 million electric customers in 58 parishes. In Baton Rouge, Entergy Louisiana also provides natural gas service to approximately 96,000 customers. Entergy companies employ about 4,500 people in Louisiana, and approximately 2,200 Entergy retirees also reside there. To learn more, visit https://www.entergy-louisiana.com/.

From left to right: Raymond Peters, Assistant Vice President for Advancement at Nicholls State University; Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue; Allison Clune, Nicholls First Lady; Jody Montelaro, Vice President of Public Affairs for Entergy Louisiana; Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls President; Phillip May, President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana; Rep. Joe Orgeron, Sen. Mike Fesi; Rick Johnson, Director of Sustainability at Entergy Louisiana; Rep. Beryl Amedée; Chip Kline, Director of Coastal Activities for the State of Louisiana; Dr. John Doucet, Dean of the College of Sciences and Technology at Nicholls; and Jeremy Becker, Executive Director of the Nicholls Foundation.