Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business

Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.

Enough money was raised from local companies for about 150 students to attend this event for free.

Bronze Sponsors: Silver Sponsors: Hub International Cardiovascular Institute of the South Hampton Inn & Suites Sealevel Construction Marquette Transportation First American Bank Synergy Bank Nicholls Career Services Children’s Hospital GIS Engineering Crosby Energy Louisiana Federal Credit Union Gulf Island Fabrication Nicholls Student Government Association

Assistant Professor of Management Dr. Melanie Boudreaux said, “I am beyond excited to be able to host the Etiquette Dinner again after two years of a hiatus due to COVID. This is such a great event and learning experience for our students. I cannot thank the company sponsors enough for donating money for 150 of our students to attend for free. This is such a testament to how supportive our community is to our students and to Nicholls State University.”

Mary Bourg Chauvin, founder and President of Etiquette Center of the South, LLC, is set to be the featured guest speaker at the dinner. Mary has over 30 years of teaching experience in a wide array of learning environments and holds a lifetime certification in Training and Development from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as an education degree from Louisiana State University. She is trained as an etiquette consultant through The Protocol School of Washington and is a certified body language professional.

Etiquette Center of the South partners with businesses, organizations and healthcare facilities to develop, build, sustain and promote desired culture through an array of strategies that revitalize practices, improve service and increase both employee and customer satisfaction. Etiquette Center of the South holds the WBENC WBE certification through Women’s Business Enterprise Council South. This certification is an integral part of companies and government agencies with supplier diversity programs.

Spots are still available to register for but will be on a first-come, first-served basis with the College offering available seats to Business students first. Please be sure to completely fill out the registration form. Students must be logged into their Nicholls email to access the registration form.

To register for the Etiquette Dinner, click here. Please email melanie.boudreaux@nicholls.edu with any questions. Tickets will be available in 146 Powell Hall or call 985-448-4175.

The Nicholls State University College of Business Administration is AACSB-accredited and offers degrees in Accounting, Finance, Computer Information Systems, Management, Marketing and Business Administration, including a fully online Business Administration degree. The College also offers a Master of Business Administration degree.