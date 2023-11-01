Falcon Family Pledged $20K for Naming Rights to Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center for Nicholls Student-Athletes

Carroll Falcon and Anna Falcon Arthurs have committed to the long-term success of the Department of Athletics at Nicholls State University by pledging to contribute $20,000 for naming rights to the Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center for student-athletes in the Ellender Memorial Library . The university recognized the Falcon Family’s long standing support and generosity contributed to its athletics department at a reception on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

“It means so much to our family to see our mother and wife’s name in that space – a space she would have proudly worked in,” said Dr. Anna Falcon. “My mother spent her career helping student-athletes succeed at their academic goals, and now this space that bears her name will continue to do the same.”

The Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center serves as a space for all 350 student-athletes to study, receive tutoring and meet with academic staff, helping them stay focused on their academic, career and social development. Within the space and at no cost, student-athletes have access to 20 computers and desks, laptops, calculators, school supplies, six lounge sectionals, four multipurpose tables and a dedicated nutrition bar.

The Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center has elevated the level of support Nicholls offers its student-athletes, giving them opportunities to develop not only as Division I student-athletes, but as community members and individuals. The distraction-free environment will soon have individual study rooms with expanded technological resources and serve as a space for Athletics to offer student-athletes free psychoeducational testing in partnership with the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders located on the Nicholls campus.

Nicholls Athletics relies on the generous support of donors to support each of its 17 Division 1 sports teams, cheer squad, athletic trainers and 350+ student athletes. Every donor makes a difference and each gift, regardless of size, has a direct impact on all student-athletes here at Nicholls.

The Colonel Athletic Association is the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls State University Athletics Department, providing a way for alumni, family, friends and fans to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education while also pursuing their athletic careers. The association’s primary focus is to provide opportunities and support for Nicholls Athletics’ most important assets, its people, and to raise funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses.