Financial Advisor, Philanthropist Donates to Nicholls Athletics Naming Campaign

Local financial advisor and philanthropist Marguerite Knight and her husband Louis Erwin are the latest to support Nicholls Athletics by donating $25,000 to the Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex Naming Rights campaign.

As a thank you for their generous support, Nicholls Athletics is naming the offensive coordinator’s office the Marguerite Knight and Louis Erwin Family Offensive Coordinator’s Office. The official name is pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

Knight has been a financial advisor for more than 40 years, with the last 10 as a senior vice president with Morgan Stanley. Knight has remained active in the community over the years and her family has long supported Nicholls State University. In addition to Nicholls, she is also with and supports Fletcher Technical Community College, the Lafourche Parish Tourism Commission, the Morganza Action Coalition, Restore or Retreat and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. She was recently named the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

With a family of collegiate athletes and sports fans, Knight said she recognizes the impact that athletics can have on a student-athlete’s life.

“Teamwork, discipline and confidence are attributes that transcend an academic career — they are forged on the field but stay with you for a lifetime,” Knight said. “Nicholls understands that college sports extend beyond the campus, directly impacting our community. Thibodaux has a sense of community pride and belonging, and a large part of that comes from our love for Nicholls Athletics. We hope that our contribution will help student-athletes thrive in their academic careers, sports training and overall college experience.”

Announced in 2020, the naming campaign for the Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex is raising money to provide for current and future needs within Nicholls Athletics. The goal of the campaign will be to name all areas of the new facility, which opened last year, in an effort to raise funds. This will allow Nicholls Athletics to invest a portion into an endowment and use the other funds for upkeep and maintenance within the department.

“A lot of times, when people hear me talk about us continuing the C.L.I.M.B. or being #NThisTogether, they think I’m talking about only the people on our campus, but our success also relies on the support of the wonderful people in our community, like Marguerite and Louis,” Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell said. “This gift gives us the opportunity to build on what we have already started and to continue to make good things happen for our student-athletes.”

Each new room or area of the Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex may be named after an individual, family or business as per guidelines set forth by the state of Louisiana, Nicholls State University and the Donor Gifts Agreement. The opportunity will allow donors to pay off their investment over five years, and the naming rights to the space for 15 years.