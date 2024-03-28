Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Nicholls State University Hosted Event Announcing Over $79K in Community Support

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls Foundation received a grant for two new side-by-side all-terrain vehicles, valued at $22,498, for Nicholls State University’s Department of University Police from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® . At the event, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and Bayou Cane Fire Department announced their grants to receive new rescue boats, bringing the total community support to $79,601. These grants are part of more than $83 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.

“On behalf of the Nicholls State community, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Thibodaux,” said Nicholls Police Chief Alexander Barnes. “We take great pride in providing lifesaving support to our community, and these funds will allow us to advance our abilities. Having the necessary equipment on hand at the right time can make all the difference.”

“We are very excited for Nicholls State University to be a beneficiary of a grant award from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. These lifesaving equipment grants are made possible by the donations from our amazing Firehouse Subs guests every day in our restaurants,” said Josh Culbreth, Thibodaux Firehouse Subs franchisee.

The new side-by-side ATVs will enhance the Nicholls police department’s ability to patrol campus and provide rapid emergency response during on-campus events, increasing accessibility, efficiency and visibility. Traditional patrol units are not designed to navigate narrow spaces, such as alleyways, corridors or the terrain of the Nicholls Farm, making a side-by-side ATV highly beneficial.

For the past 18 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org .

About Nicholls Foundation

The Nicholls Foundation , an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts.

About Nicholls State University Department of University Police

The Department of University Police is committed to ensuring that the Nicholls campus is a safe, secure environment for students, employees, community members and visitors. Police-commissioned law enforcement officers patrol the campus 24 hours each day of the year. University police officers are responsible for law enforcement and vehicle traffic control, which includes responding to service calls, medical emergencies, fire emergencies, traffic accidents and any requests requiring police assistance.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. Since inception, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $83 million to hometown heroes in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Support for Canadian first responders is provided through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.