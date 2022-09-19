First Cohort of Nicholls State University Leadership Academy Announced

Nicholls State University launched its Leadership Academy and announced its Cohort 1 members:

Adrien Maught, Instructor of MarketingMarketing

Cambria Bouzigard, Director of Academic Services Center

Carmen Hamilton, Administrative Program Specialist A

Dr. Channing Parfait, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education

Dr. J. Bryant Smith, Associate Professor of Spanish and English

Katie Martin, Assistant Director of Admissions

Kirsten Angelette, Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement

Sherry Rodrigue, Department Head/Instructor of Computer Information Systems

Trisha Rabalais, Associate Professor of Graphic Design

The mission of the Academy is to focus on the leadership development of faculty and staff members to evolve Nicholls in serving its students. The Academy will provide a rigorous and inspiring environment for participants’ professional development.

“We are so happy to offer this leadership academy to our up-and-coming campus leaders,” said Nicholls State University President Dr. Jay Clune. “These people already serve important roles on our campus, and this will serve as an opportunity for them to make that next step in making a difference for the students of Nicholls.”

Nicholls’ Leadership Academy is modeled from the Universities of Louisiana Management & Leadership Institute’s two-semester program for mid-career faculty and staff who aspire to broadened academic, professional or administrative leadership roles.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding for effective leadership in higher education. They will learn how to develop diverse, high-performing teams; manage and implement change; analyze financial, student and market data; and identify and seize opportunities in the increasingly competitive market-driven environment of higher education.

Members of Cohort 1 will attend six class sessions over the course of the academic year to incorporate work in areas such as self-assessment and reflection, change management, coaching, inclusivity, critical conversations and university functioning. Participants will engage with the entire campus and contribute to a group project that advances the university.

Pictured from left front: Cambria Bouzigard, Director of Academic Services Center, Alison Hadaway, Director of Human Resources, Dr. Janice Lyn, Dean of Students, Kirsten Angelette, Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement.

Left Back: Dr. Channing Parfait, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education, Carmen Hamilton, Administrative Program Specialist A, Katie Martin, Assistant Director of Admissions, Trisha Rabalais, Associate Professor of Graphic Design, Dr. J. Bryant Smith, Associate Professor of Spanish and English, Sherry Rodrigue, Department Head/Instructor of Computer Information Systems, and Adrien Maught, Instructor of Marketing.