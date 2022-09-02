Go Big Red! Nicholls Colonels Football Schedule includes five home games this season

The Nicholls State University football team kicks off its 51st season of competition this week!

Last year at this time, Nicholls, along with a million Louisiana residents, was dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The storm hit Sunday prior to the opener at Memphis and the team was able to regroup and leave town Wednesday to head to Tennessee. The team stayed on the road for 10 days before finally heading home after the Sept. 11 game.

This season, the Colonels are scheduled for five games at John L. Guidry Stadium, including two nonconference games against former league member Jacksonville State and Southland preseason favorite UIW. Nicholls welcomes in-state rivals McNeese and Southeastern in league play, along with newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Colonels are 26-10 in Thibodaux in the Tim Rebowe Era, highlighted by a 6-0 record in the 2018 championship season. Nicholls has also hosted three FCS Playoff games during that span.

(Home games in bold)

Sep 3 at South Alabama

Sep 10 at ULM

Sep 17 at SEMO Cape, Girardeau, MO

Sep 24 vs. Jacksonville State

Oct 1 at Northwestern State

Oct 8 at HBU

Oct 15 vs. UIW

Oct 22 vs. McNeese

Oct 29 at Lamar

Nov 12 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Nov 17 vs. Southeastern

Tickets are available for as low as $75 for general admission. Reserved seating starts at $130 and the most exclusive package goes for $280 which includes a premium chairback and access to the Coors Light Cold Zone. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting NichollsTickets.com or calling the ticket office 985-448-4790.