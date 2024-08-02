Groundbreaking Ceremony for Nursing Annex Building, Home of the Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University

Nicholls State University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its Nursing Annex Building, the soon-to-be home of the Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University located in the Ayo Hall Parking Lot off Swanner Drive. Remarks were made by Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Thibodaux Regional Health System CEO Greg Stock, Sen. Robert Allain, Nicholls Dean of Nursing Dr. Raquel Engolio and Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD.

“This community is about collaboration. This community doesn’t say, ‘We hope someone will solve the problem.’ This community says, ‘What can I do to be a part of the solution?’ And that is a special thing. The two pillars of a strong community are education and access to strong healthcare, and those are the pillars that the Bayou Region will continue to grow and prosper,” said Dr. Kim Hunter Reed.

“Our purpose ultimately is the patient,” said Stock. “All the great people involved in educating nurses and building this facility and the process along the way all lead to the end result of great patient care. When we all met about this partnership, and I saw the interaction between all of our nurses, I knew we were on the verge of making something special.”

The new facility will be made possible through $20M in state-appropriated funds, along with $7.1M dedicated to renovations of Betsy C. Ayo Hall. The new 33,000 square foot building’s first floor will house two auditoriums and two large classrooms, and the second floor will house nursing skills labs and a state-of-the-art simulation space equipped with cutting-edge technology, preparing graduates for professional practices within dynamic healthcare settings.

“Within these future walls, we will continue to empower our students with skills and confidence – producing an even more practice-ready nursing workforce. This investment helps us increase the pipeline of registered nurses in our area, leading to a healthy, strong Louisiana coastal community for generations to come,” said Dr. Raquel Engolio.

In addition, a $10M contribution from Thibodaux Regional Health System will enable the university to provide equipment needed to ensure state-of-the-art teaching for students, hire new faculty members to support program expansion, support the retention of current program faculty and assist in professional development of nursing faculty – allowing the Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University to increase the number of nursing candidates in its undergraduate program and meet the need for nurses in the region. Thibodaux Regional has been a valued partner of Nicholls and its nursing program for many years, providing clinical space for students to gain experience through all phases of their nursing education, as well as providing opportunities for employment after graduation.