Haring introduced as Nicholls Baseball Head Coach

After composing a nationwide search throughout the offseason, Nicholls State University Vice President for Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Brent Haring as the Colonels’ new baseball head coach.

“I am so excited to have Brent Haring lead our team,” Terrell said. “We wanted someone who wanted to be here and be a Colonel and continue the winning culture. He has great recruiting background with 22 plus years in the game. Coach Haring and his family will be a great fit to our Nicholls Community, and we are so excited for the future of Nicholls Baseball!”

Haring spent last season as LSU’s Baseball Director of Operations. Prior to his stint in Baton Rouge, he spent multiple seasons at BYU. He was promoted to associate head coach for BYU in June 2022, coordinated the Cougars recruiting operation, worked with the infielders and supervised team defense for 10 seasons.

Haring was part of a staff at BYU that developed 34 All-West Coast Conference honorees, nine All-Region honorees, five Freshman All-Americans and three All-Americans.

Haring has also served as head coach for the American Samoa National Team and its various divisions since 2010. In January 2019, the team defeated Australia, ranked No. 7 in the world, and took second place at the Oceania U-18 Baseball Championship in Guam.

Haring played for Colorado Northwestern Junior College and at Southern Virginia, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2007 in physical education and recreation administration. He also earned a master’s degree in 2009 in education/kinesiology from Harding University. A native of St. George, Utah, Brent and his wife Mary have two sons, Tomasi and Nikolao.

An introductory press conference will be held inside Danos Theater on Nicholls campus at 11:30 a.m.