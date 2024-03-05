Here are the Nicholls Alumni Federation Award Recipients from the 75th Anniversary Gala

Detectives Continuing Investigation into Saturday Night Shooting in RacelandMarch 5, 2024
Nicholls State University recently hosted their 75th Anniversary Gala & Awards for Excellence on March 2, 2024, with proceeds benefiting the university’s general scholarship fund. The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation also honored several alumni with distinguished awards.
“This event holds special significance as it not only marks a milestone in our university’s history but also serves as a powerful opportunity to contribute to the general scholarship fund,” said Nicholls Director of Alumni Affairs Paige Thomas. “Your participation will directly impact the lives of future generations of scholars, ensuring they have the resources needed to achieve their academic dreams.”
- Ronald J. Falgoust: Outstanding Alumni – College of Business
- Heather Babin Benoit: Outstanding Alumni – College of Education
- David Landry: Outstanding Alumni – College of Liberal Arts
- Rachelle Economides: Outstanding Alumni – College of Nursing
- Michael Marcello, MD: Outstanding Alumni – College of Sciences and Technology
- Cera Jewell: Distinguished Young Alumni Award
- Jody Plaisance, MD: Distinguished Alumni Award
- Rhonda Zeringue: Honorary Alumni Award
- Ben Malbrough: Harvey Peltier Award
- Sheri Eschete: James Lynn Powell Award
- First American Bank and Trust: Corporate Mark of Honor Award
The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org. All photos below provided via the Nicholls State University Facebook page.