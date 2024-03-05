Here are the Nicholls Alumni Federation Award Recipients from the 75th Anniversary Gala

Nicholls State University recently hosted their 75th Anniversary Gala & Awards for Excellence on March 2, 2024, with proceeds benefiting the university’s general scholarship fund. The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation also honored several alumni with distinguished awards.

“This event holds special significance as it not only marks a milestone in our university’s history but also serves as a powerful opportunity to contribute to the general scholarship fund,” said Nicholls Director of Alumni Affairs Paige Thomas. “Your participation will directly impact the lives of future generations of scholars, ensuring they have the resources needed to achieve their academic dreams.”

The Nicholls Alumni Federation Award Recipients were as follows: Ronald J. Falgoust: Outstanding Alumni – College of Business

Heather Babin Benoit: Outstanding Alumni – College of Education

David Landry: Outstanding Alumni – College of Liberal Arts

Rachelle Economides: Outstanding Alumni – College of Nursing

Michael Marcello, MD: Outstanding Alumni – College of Sciences and Technology

Cera Jewell: Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Jody Plaisance, MD: Distinguished Alumni Award

Rhonda Zeringue: Honorary Alumni Award

Ben Malbrough: Harvey Peltier Award

Sheri Eschete: James Lynn Powell Award

James Lynn Powell Award First American Bank and Trust: Corporate Mark of Honor Award