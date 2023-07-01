Huffman, Jones receive All-Louisiana recognition

Nicholls State University men’s basketball duo Caleb Huffman and Latrell Jones added another honor to their resumes as both garnered recognition from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) with Thursday’s announcement of the 2022-23 LSWA All-Louisiana Collegiate Men’s Basketball Teams.
Huffman was a second-team selection on the all-state squad while Jones notched honorable mention. Both standout guards were All-Southland selections.
A native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Huffman put together a breakout season in his final campaign with the Colonels, ranking fifth in the Southland Conference in scoring at 16.5 points per game. He shot an impressive 52 percent from the field which included a 39.5 percent clip from the 3-point line. Huffman netted a career-high 32 points in a home win over UIW as one of his three 30-point efforts this season. He was also a defensive standout, ranking second in the SLC with 2.1 steals per contest.
Jones repeated as an All-SLC selection en route to his first all-state honor. The New Orleans native racked up 15.0 points per game this season, helped by scoring 20 or more points in eight contests. Jones poured in 25- and 23-point games against McNeese and finished the year with two double-doubles. The two-time Southland Player of the Week also ranked among the league’s leaders in blocks (13th) and steals (10th).
A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of media and sports publicists selected the All-Louisiana team, based on statistics and performances through the teams’ conference tournaments.
2022-23 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball Awards/Teams
Player of the Year: Jordan Brown, F, Louisiana
Newcomer of the Year: DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State
Freshman of the Year: Jalen Hampton, Northwestern State
Coach of the Year: Bob Marlin, Louisiana
First Team
Jordan Brown, F, Jr., Louisiana, Roseville, California
DeMarcus Sharp, G, Sr., Northwestern State, Charleston, Missouri
Jalen Brooks, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport, Louisiana
KJ Williams, F, Sr., LSU, Cleveland, Mississippi
Jalen Cook, G, So., Tulane, Walker, Louisiana
Second Team
Boogie Anderson, G, Gr., Southeastern, Chandler, Arizona
Caleb Huffman, G, 5Y, Nicholls, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Jalen Galloway, F, Sr., Loyola, Meridian, Idaho
Cameron Christon, G, Gr., Grambling, Allen, Texas
Ja’Monta Black, G, Sr., Northwestern State, Columbia, Missouri
Third Team
Jordan Johnson, G, Jr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee
Jaylen Forbes, G, Jr., Tulane, Florence, Mississippi
Xavier Reaves, F, Gr., Xavier, Burtonsville, Maryland
Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas
Christian Shumate, F, So., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois
Honorable Mention (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)
Isaiah Crawford, F, Jr., Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
Kevin Cross, F, Jr., Tulane, Little Rock, Arkansas
Jalen Hampton, F, Fr., Northwestern State, St. Louis, Missouri
Bailey Hardy, G, Sr., Louisiana Christian, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Latrell Jones, G, 5Y, Nicholls, New Orleans, Louisiana
Greg Williams Jr, G, Sr., Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana