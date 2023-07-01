Huffman, Jones receive All-Louisiana recognition

Nicholls State University men’s basketball duo Caleb Huffman and Latrell Jones added another honor to their resumes as both garnered recognition from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) with Thursday’s announcement of the 2022-23 LSWA All-Louisiana Collegiate Men’s Basketball Teams.

Huffman was a second-team selection on the all-state squad while Jones notched honorable mention. Both standout guards were All-Southland selections.

A native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Huffman put together a breakout season in his final campaign with the Colonels, ranking fifth in the Southland Conference in scoring at 16.5 points per game. He shot an impressive 52 percent from the field which included a 39.5 percent clip from the 3-point line. Huffman netted a career-high 32 points in a home win over UIW as one of his three 30-point efforts this season. He was also a defensive standout, ranking second in the SLC with 2.1 steals per contest.

Jones repeated as an All-SLC selection en route to his first all-state honor. The New Orleans native racked up 15.0 points per game this season, helped by scoring 20 or more points in eight contests. Jones poured in 25- and 23-point games against McNeese and finished the year with two double-doubles. The two-time Southland Player of the Week also ranked among the league’s leaders in blocks (13th) and steals (10th).

A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of media and sports publicists selected the All-Louisiana team, based on statistics and performances through the teams’ conference tournaments.

2022-23 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball Awards/Teams

Player of the Year: Jordan Brown, F, Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year: DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Jalen Hampton, Northwestern State

Coach of the Year: Bob Marlin, Louisiana

First Team

Jordan Brown, F, Jr., Louisiana, Roseville, California

DeMarcus Sharp, G, Sr., Northwestern State, Charleston, Missouri

Jalen Brooks, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport, Louisiana

KJ Williams, F, Sr., LSU, Cleveland, Mississippi

Jalen Cook, G, So., Tulane, Walker, Louisiana

Second Team

Boogie Anderson, G, Gr., Southeastern, Chandler, Arizona

Caleb Huffman , G, 5Y, Nicholls, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Jalen Galloway, F, Sr., Loyola, Meridian, Idaho

Cameron Christon, G, Gr., Grambling, Allen, Texas

Ja’Monta Black, G, Sr., Northwestern State, Columbia, Missouri

Third Team

Jordan Johnson, G, Jr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee

Jaylen Forbes, G, Jr., Tulane, Florence, Mississippi

Xavier Reaves, F, Gr., Xavier, Burtonsville, Maryland

Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas

Christian Shumate, F, So., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois