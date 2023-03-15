Huffman named NABC All-District

Nicholls State University men’s basketball senior Caleb Huffman has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NACB) All-District 22 Team, earning second-team honors.

A first-team All-Southland selection, Huffman finished fifth in the conference in scoring at 16.5 points per game while ranking third in field goal percentage (.520). Huffman was also an all-defensive honoree after averaging the second-most steals in the SLC at 2.1

After averaging 6.0 points in limited minutes for the Colonels last season, Huffman elevated his offensive output by over 10 points in his final campaign. He put together 10 games of 20 or more points, including three 30-point efforts. Huffman scored a career-high 32 points in the home win over UIW.

Huffman garnered Southland Player of the Week once this season, coming after his 31-point performance in the win at Southeastern.