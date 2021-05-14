Intelligent.com Ranks Nicholls Health Sciences Degree in Top 50 Online List

Nicholls State University made an online resource’s best online bachelor’s in health sciences.

Intelligent.com ranked Nicholls No. 44 nationally and listed the pre-professional focus as a standout.

“This shows that we are preparing our students for modern careers in healthcare support,” said Barbara Blake, allied health sciences department head. “Our faculty are dedicated professionals that do their best to help students succeed in the program.”

The online resource based its rankings on accreditation, cost, program flexibility and the courses offered.

Intelligent.com helps students decide where to go, how to pay for it, how to get top grades and how to land a job after college.

Nicholls’ online bachelor’s degree in health sciences offers two concentrations.

Pre-Professional

Health & Wellness

The mission of the Health Sciences program is to prepare students to contribute to a global society and a diverse workforce as productive, responsible and engaged citizens and as well-educated allied health professionals to meet the healthcare needs of the Bayou Region and beyond.

For more information, visit www.nicholls.edu/online/degrees/bachelor-of-science-in-health-sciences/.

Feature photo by Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University