ISTE Awards Nicholls Professor for Excellence in Teacher Education

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) has recognized Nicholls State University’s Dr. Cynthia Vavasseur for her achievements in educational technology.

The nonprofit honored the professor of teacher education with the 2021 ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education. Every year, ISTE recognizes educators who make a difference in education. The ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education honors an exceptional teacher educator who advances the field, demonstrates vision and innovation and improves learning and teaching.

“I am humbled and honored to be this year’s recipient,” said Dr. Vavasseur. She guided Nicholls through the ISTE certification process, and in March it became just the third institution to provide the ISTE Certification for Educators and was the sole university to earn that designation on its first proposal. It took her a year and a half to redesign their courses, projects and assessments to meet the ISTE requirements.

“This is by far the highlight of my career in educational technology so far,” she said.

Dr. Vavasseur is among the featured speakers at 2022 ISTE Live, the organization’s international conference.

“ISTE plans to highlight our program and Nicholls State University in many ways. I could not be more proud to bring this honor to Nicholls,” Dr. Vavasseur said.

ISTE is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to speed up the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation. They are the largest educational technology organization around the world, and their annual conference draws around 25,000 attendees.

“The ISTE Awards have long showcased the forward-thinking work from educators working to transform the learning and teaching experience at schools. We are honored to showcase the innovative work of the 2021 ISTE award winners,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE.

For more information on Nicholls Teacher Education, visit nicholls.edu/education/teacher-education.