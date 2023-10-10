Katie Louviere & Andrew Gilmer Crowned Nicholls 2023 Homecoming Royalty

THIBODAUX, La. – Junior Katie Louviere, a nursing major from Cut Off, and senior Andrew Gilmer, a communicative disorders major from Lockport, were crowned the Nicholls 2023 Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Colonels defeated the Houston Christian University Huskies 38-7. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation, and royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across Manning Field.

Louviere holds various executive board positions, such as election commissioner for Student Government Association, vice president of cabinets for Phi Mu sorority, secretary for the University Honors Program and president of Circle K International. She is passionate about serving the Nicholls campus and community and plans to continue her education as a nurse practitioner in the future.

Gilmer currently serves as the vice president of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association and is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, having past positions in philanthropy, health and safety, and brotherhood. He is also a member of the University Honors Program and Order of Omega, an honorary society open only to members of social letter Greek organizations. Andrew plans to attend graduate school to become a speech language pathologist.