Keep Nicholls Beautiful Awarded Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate Grant

Keep Nicholls Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the University Affiliate Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful to install two new water bottle refilling stations and to host a water bottle giveaway.

At the giveaway, students receiving a water bottle will sign a pledge to stop using single-use plastic water bottles and also sign up to volunteer at the next KNB event. KLB, the state’s premier anti-litter, and community improvement organization, has awarded Nicholls with a grant amount of $4,354.15.

The University Affiliate Grant program was developed as part of a $500,000 five-year EPA Gulf of Mexico Trash Free Waters Grant secured in 2021 by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with Keep Louisiana Beautiful as a sub-recipient. The funding has created and launched the University Affiliate program, developed a litter assessment app, and developed educational training videos for campus communities in addition to granting opportunities for University Affiliates. This program is in response to a growing interest in sustainability, waste reduction, and litter prevention at the university level.

Keep Nicholls Beautiful Task Force Chair Dr. Mitzi Jackson said, “Keep Nicholls Beautiful is grateful to receive this grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Nicholls students desire more water bottle refilling stations on campus, and with this grant, we will install two new stations in academic buildings. The water bottle giveaway aims to reduce the utilization of single-use plastic water bottles and will help to educate our campus on the harmful environmental effects of single-use plastics.”

About Keep Nicholls Beautiful

During the fall of 2021, Nicholls State University formed Keep Nicholls Beautiful by becoming part of the first cohort of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate Program.

As over 1,200 students moved into residence halls for the fall 2022 semester, KNB members collected their cardboard boxes and donated them to Lafourche Arc for their cardboard recycling program.

KNB is planning for a busy spring semester. In order to educate the campus community on proper recycling techniques and other sustainability practices, KNB has arranged for two courses to partner on an educational outreach campaign. One of Dr. Juliann Allen’s marketing courses will collaborate with one of Ms. Trisha Rabalais’ graphic design courses for this service-learning project. Another project in the works is an Audubon Drive Clean Up.

When the spring 2023 semester ends, KNB will partner with Colonel Closet to collect unwanted items, nonperishable foods, and hygiene products from students moving out of the residence halls. The nonperishable foods and hygiene products will be donated to Mom’s Pantry and area food banks. Other items necessary for making a residence hall room comfortable, such as kitchen supplies, wall art, and storage containers, will be used for a Trash to Treasure sale at the start of the fall 2023 semester.