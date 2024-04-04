Keep Nicholls Beautiful Hosts Love the Boot Day

THIBODAUX, La. – Keep Nicholls Beautiful is set to host a Love the Boot Day event on Monday, April 22, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is open to the Nicholls campus community only and will include a Love the Boot Expo, a campus-wide cleanup, a bird feeder building activity and an outdoor HIIT class.

The Love the Boot Expo will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the quad at Nicholls State University. Environmental groups and student organizations will have various tables sharing information on conservation efforts. Following the expo, a Colonel Cleanup will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Delta Zeta and Bridge to Independence will host a bird feeder building event using recycled materials. To close out the day, the Nicholls Recreation Center will host a HIIT class from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the Colonel Cleanup, volunteers will plant native plants and clean up around campus. If you would like to participate, click here to sign up.

“Keep Nicholls Beautiful (KNB) is excited to host its first Love The Boot Day. Throughout the day there will be different activities that are intended to engage, educate, and inspire our campus community on the environmental topics and issues that are important to our region and beyond,” said Keep Nicholls Beautiful Chair and Development Faculty Fellow, Dr. Mary Jackson.

This event will be held in celebration of Earth Day and Love the Boot week, which is a week filled with events focusing on the beautification and restoration of Louisiana as part of Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s initiative. Keep Nicholls Beautiful is a university affiliate of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. To learn more about the event, click the Keep Nicholls Beautiful website or contact mary.jackson@nicholls.edu.

Keep Nicholls Beautiful – Keep Nicholls Beautiful, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate, seeks to educate, influence, engage, and inspire the next generation of community leaders to become change agents for environmental issues. To learn more about Keep Nicholls Beautiful, visit their website.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful – Keep Louisiana Beautiful brings people together to build and sustain vibrant, clean communities. Their mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, visit their website.