Keep Nicholls Beautiful to Host Audubon Clean Up

Keep Nicholls Beautiful is hosting an Audubon Clean Up on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 8 to 11 a.m. and is seeking volunteers to help.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and will check in at John L. Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State University to help clean designated zones of Audubon Avenue. Check in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with the clean up beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 11 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring a refillable water bottle. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.

About Keep Nicholls Beautiful

KNB seeks to educate, influence, engage and inspire the next generation of community leaders to become change agents for environmental issues such as waste reduction, litter and marine debris prevention. To learn more, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/keep-nicholls-beautiful/ .

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful