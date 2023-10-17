Keep Nicholls beautiful to receive University Affiliate Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Nicholls Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of a University Affiliate Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful!

“The KLB University Affiliate program provides universities with resources to identify the root cause of litter in their communities, forums for sharing strategies to institutionalize zero waste programs in operations, and incentives for engaging their campus and community in removing litter from their environment,” explains the Keep Louisiana Beautiful website.

The grant funding will be used to purchase outdoor recycling bins and various recycling signage. With more recycling bins and signs designating proper recycling techniques, recyclable items such as plastic bottles and aluminum cans will enter the recycling stream and will not be sent to the landfill. Also included will be a large sign for the campus dumpster with a detailed explanation of what can, and cannot, be placed in the dumpster.

For more information about Nicholls State University’s initiatives to reduce waste, trash, and maintain the campus, please visit Keep Nicholls Beautiful’s Facebook.