Lafourche Parish Donated $1.5M in Partnership with Nicholls Coastal Center and BALANCED Media | Technology

Lafourche Parish invested $1.5 million to The Nicholls State University Data Refinery at the Coastal Center – Powered by HEWMEN®, in partnership with BALANCED Media | Technology.

“Lafourche Parish is proud to partner with Nicholls State University on this new endeavor with BALANCED Media | Technology. As we look for ways to help make Lafourche Parish the place people want to live, work and play, we need the right information to be able to do that,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. “Working with BALANCED and the Nicholls Team, we will be able to consolidate all of the information we have on our parish, from levees to health and from recreation to the power grid, and put it in a usable format that we can share with our residents and businesses. This partnership will not only help to diversify our university but help to strengthen our parish.”

“Bringing together partnerships like this with Lafourche Parish and BALANCED Media | Technology is what the premise of the Coastal Center and the Data Refinery are all about,” Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune said. “We can’t thank Archie and Lafourche Parish enough for investing in the future of our coast.”

“BALANCED is excited to be working with Nicholls to create a platform that will transform our local community as well as the entire South Louisiana region. Together, we have engaged incredible partners, such as the Lafourche Parish Government, due to the impact that this model can bring to our economy and coastal restoration efforts,” said BALANCED Project Manager Dr. Jeanne Glaser Higgins. “The Nicholls State University Data Refinery at The Coastal Center, powered by HEWMEN®, is poised to be on the cutting edge of bridging the gap between research and commercialization. Being able to unify data and bring products to market while working alongside our local government and industry partners will be game-changing for the University, the community, and South Louisiana as a whole.”

“BALANCED is thrilled and honored to partner with Nicholls State University by providing innovative technology for the Data Refinery that will be housed at Nicholls’ Coastal Center. This partnership, through support such as that provided by Lafourche parish, will positively impact this region’s environment, education and economy,” Robert M. Atkins, CEO of BALANCED, said.

BALANCED, an award-winning technology company specializing in advanced data infrastructure, will place the soon-to-be-built Coastal Center at the epicenter of new technology development opportunities. This agreement was made possible in the fall of 2022 through the support of the Nicholls Foundation.

The Coastal Center at Nicholls is slated to become a leading research facility, supporting a “working coast” in the fight against coastal land loss. Utilizing BALANCED Media | Technology’s HEWMEN® platform of innovative technology solutions with Nicholls State University’s cutting-edge research will create opportunities benefitting the Gulf Coast region environmentally and economically. The Data Refinery is essentially a supercomputer designed to take data from multiple/disparate sources, clean it, and put it into a usable format to help groups or organizations solve specific problems, and in our case, problems/issues associated with the gulf coast.

The Center, which is projected to open its doors in early 2024, will focus on research, education and solutions to coastal problems along the southeastern Louisiana Gulf Coast, including community resilience and preservation of community history and culture.