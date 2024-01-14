Larry Triemer PiKE “Chapter Eternal” Endowed Scholarship

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (PiKE) brothers of the Zeta Psi Chapter at Nicholls State University and friends of Laurence “Larry” Triemer created an endowed scholarship to benefit Nicholls students. Recipients must be full-time students with at least a 3.0 GPA that display exemplary performance with extracurricular activities at Nicholls or within the recipient’s local community like charitable associations, student government, on-campus clubs or associations, non-scholarship sports, community service and enhancing Nicholls through public relations. Recipients must be at a junior, senior, or graduate level classification and should identify any affiliation with PiKE Fraternity, its members and alumni.

On Nov. 29, some of Nicholls faculty, staff and administration gathered with some of the PiKE members from across the country to honor Larry Triemer, a proud Brother Martin and Nicholls State University alumnus, earning two degrees from Nicholls, joining the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and remaining a loyal, devoted PiKE brother his entire life. Larry was extremely passionate about his fraternity experience and remained close friends with many of his brothers until his passing.

PiKE Scholarship Committee Chairman Kenneth Zeringue said, “As chairman of the scholarship committee, and on behalf of my brothers, I am pleased to launch this scholarship. The PiKE alumni have been discussing founding a memorial scholarship for a few years. Upon Larry’s passing, he donated $5,000 to the Nicholls Foundation. We have used this donation as seed money to initiate this memorial scholarship. This scholarship is to honor Larry, but also all of our Pi Kappa Alpha alumni brothers who have passed on and joined our ‘Chapter Eternal.’”

At the moment, one scholarship will be awarded per year totaling $500, with $250 dispersed in the fall and spring semester but fundraising efforts are continuing, so this award may be increased to multiple scholarships as the endowment grows. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org . To apply for scholarships at Nicholls State, visit nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships .