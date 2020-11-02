Law Enforcement Veteran, Nicholls Alum to Speak at Nicholls Commencements

Nicholls State University alumni and law enforcement veteran Maj. Renee Brinkley (BGS ‘03) will be the keynote speaker at the 106th and 107th commencement ceremonies held in November.

The 106th Commencement for Spring 2020 graduates will be held across two ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 7 in John L. Guidry Stadium. The first will feature graduates from the College of Liberal Arts, College of Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at 9 a.m. The second will include the College of Business Administration, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and College of Nursing at noon.

The 107th Commencement for Summer and Fall 2020 graduates will involve five ceremonies across Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. The sessions are:

College of Liberal Arts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21

College of Business Administration at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21

College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22

College of Sciences and Technology at noon on Sunday, Nov. 22

“The 2020 graduating classes will always have my admiration,” said Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “Our spring graduates were robbed of their final days on campus by an unprecedented pandemic, and all of our candidates have persevered through trying times. They deserve to walk across the stage and celebrate this accomplishment with their friends, family and classmates.”

Maj. Brinkley has served more than two decades with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. She has been applauded for her work as executive director of the LPSO crime prevention program, Weed and Seed. As the corrections department head, she worked on reform programs at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and helped develop plans for the new Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Today, she serves as the Civil Department Head.

She is also deeply involved in the community, having previously served as vice chair of Thibodaux Relay for Life and president of the Bayou Area Habitat for Humanity. She remains involved in Leadership Lafourche, Lafourche ARC and Cross Church of Houma.

Graduates and attendees must wear masks and maintain a safe 6-feet social distance during the ceremony. Changes in weather patterns may require changes to the commencement ceremony schedule.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/commencement/.