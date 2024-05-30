Lewis Resigns as Nicholls Softball Head Coach

Nicholls State University softball head coach Justin Lewis has stepped down after three seasons at the helm of the Colonels, Nicholls Vice President for Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Thursday.

Assistant Ron Frost has been named interim head coach.

“We can’t thank Coach Justin enough for what he accomplished in his few years on campus,” Terrell said. “He changed the culture of our program and had our team competing for championships after just one season. We wish him and his family the best on their next journey.”

Lewis led the Colonels to a third-place finish in the Southland Conference for the second straight season after the program won just 12 games in his inaugural campaign. Nicholls posted a 31-26 overall record this year as the Colonels had back-to-back winning seasons and also won 30 games for the first time since 2019. From Year 1 to Year 2, Lewis’ Colonels had the second largest win improvement in the NCAA in 2023 as Nicholls went from 12 victories to 29.

Lewis concludes his tenure with a 72-88 overall record with a 33-33 mark in conference.