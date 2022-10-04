Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors Donates $100,000 to Nicholls Geomatics

Nicholls Geomatics program received a $100,000 donation from the Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors.

Nicholls Department Head of Applied Sciences and Associate Professor of Geomatics Dr. Esra Tekdal Yilmaz said, “Geomatics at Nicholls State is the only ABET accredited four-year program in the state of Louisiana with its advanced Unmanned Aircraft systems (UAS)/Drone program. This donation will help us to hire a full-time faculty that will contribute to the high-quality surveying and mapping education offered here at Nicholls State University.”

The LSPS was organized to enhance the status of the Land Surveying Profession by maintaining high technical and cultural standards for entrance to the Society, cooperating with educational institutions in the maintenance of high standards of education in Land Surveying and fostering among students of Land Surveying the study of philosophy and history, tradition and achievement and duties and social functions of the Land Surveying Profession. To learn more about LSPS, visit https://lsps.net/.

The mission of Nicholls Geomatics program is to provide its graduates with a high-quality surveying and mapping education and to enhance their professional competency, and to advance the field of Geomatics through research and outreach. This includes the development of Geomatics professionals as land surveyors, mappers and planners, the core of what is needed to rebuild New Orleans and Coastal Louisiana.

The geomatics program educates students in the way landform and spatial data are measured, recorded, processed, stored, retrieved and shared by the use of conventional methods and new technologies in geographic information systems, land information systems and global positioning systems. To learn more about Nicholls Geomatics program, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/applied-sciences/.