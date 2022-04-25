Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice to Deliver Keynote at Nicholls’ 110th Commencement

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer will be the keynote speaker at the 110th Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, May 14.

Commencement will consist of four ceremonies, with each held at Stopher Gym, and breaks down as follows:

9 a.m. – The College of Science and Technology

Noon – College of Liberal Arts

3 p.m. – The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute

6 p.m. – The College of Business Administration and the College of Nursing.

During the 9 a.m. ceremony, the university will award a posthumous bachelor of science degree to the family of Kennedi Foret. An honors student studying marine biology, Foret was the victim of a fatal car crash on Dec. 19, 2021.

Justice Weimer was first elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2001 and was named its 26th chief justice in 2021. But before he sat on the bench, Justice Weimer was a mainstay on the Nicholls campus first as a student where he was twice elected student body president, and then as a professor of law and ethics for 16 years.

He left the classroom in 1993 when he was appointed by the state supreme court as judge pro tempore for Division D of the 17th Judicial District. Two years later, he was elected as judge for Division A of the 17th Judicial District. Following re-election to that position, he was elected to the state’s First Circuit Court of Appeals.

During the ceremony, the University will award an Honorary Doctorate of Science to Dr. John Heaton (BS ‘81), the president and chief medical officer of LCMC Health. Dr. Heaton has been one of the most successful and well-respected clinicians in the state and is a passionate advocate for patient safety and quality.

For more information and updates, visit nicholls.edu/commencement.