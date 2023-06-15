LSU to host Nicholls Colonels in Tiger Stadium in 2024

Seven overdose deaths in the last two weeks; HPD warns of fake prescription pills circulating Terrebonne Parish
June 15, 2023
Thibodaux Playhouse’s “Into the Woods, Jr.” opens in less than one week!
June 15, 2023

LSU will host the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever game between the two state universities.


 

LSU released their 2024 football schedule on Wednesday in conjunction with the SEC releasing the schedule for 2024. The Colonels compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

 

LSU will open the 2024 season in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the USC Trojans. In other non-conference action, LSU will host the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 21 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 28.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 12, 2023

Mayers named Collegiate Baseball Freshman Pitcher of the Year

Read more