LSU to host Nicholls Colonels in Tiger Stadium in 2024

LSU will host the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever game between the two state universities.

LSU released their 2024 football schedule on Wednesday in conjunction with the SEC releasing the schedule for 2024. The Colonels compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

LSU will open the 2024 season in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the USC Trojans. In other non-conference action, LSU will host the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 21 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 28.