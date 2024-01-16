Mary & Al Danos Family Foundation Contributes $3M for Naming Rights to Nicholls State University Al Danos College of Business Administration

THIBODAUX, La. – The Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation have committed $3 million to the Nicholls Foundation for naming rights to the Nicholls State University Al Danos College of Business Administration , pending ULS Board of Supervisors approval in Feb. 2024. This investment is the largest donation in university history, along with the first-ever naming of one of the university’s colleges. Nicholls hosted an on-campus press conference and reception to celebrate the announcement.

Additionally, funds from this donation will be used to construct a new College of Business Administration building. The new building will be located at the site of Nicholls’ J.J. Ayo Swimming Pool.

“We are extremely excited for this collaboration with Nicholls to honor our Dad in such a meaningful way. With this lasting legacy, it is a true testament to the impact he has had on both Nicholls and the business community. We as a family look forward to continuing to carry on the values and vision that our Dad held throughout his career especially in giving back,” said René David, Al Danos’ daughter.

“This is a tremendous day for Nicholls State University. Al and Mary Danos were always incredible supporters of this university, and that lives on through their family,” said Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD . “It is so fitting that we honor the legacy of Mr. Al and the Danos family by naming the Al Danos College of Business Administration.”

“Naming the College after Mr. Al is a fitting way to recognize his success and leadership in the business community in South Louisiana. His contributions to Nicholls State University and to the College of Business during his life are many and will now be remembered for years to come,” said Dean of the Al Danos College of Business Administration Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey .

The naming of the college will commemorate one of Nicholls’ most influential contributors, Allen J. Danos, Jr. Al Danos was an Eagle Scout, graduate of Holy Cross High School, graduate of LSU, PKT Fraternity, United States Army Reserve, retired owner of Danos and Curole and very active in his community. He served many originations in his lifetime, including the Chamber of Commerce, OMSA, Lafourche Parish Port Commission, Nicholls State University, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Friends of the Rosary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Catholic Social Services of Houma Thibodaux Diocese, Bayou Community Foundation and many more.

Al loved his family, friends, horses, hunting and fishing, and he especially loved to travel to France and speak French to anyone who would listen. His passion for the French language drew him to completing a French Immersion Program in Nova Scotia. He was one-of-a-kind, determined, strong and disciplined, inspiring many with his passion to make the world a better place.

The AACSB-accredited Al Danos College of Business Administration at Nicholls State University is dedicated to preparing students for success in the business world through rigorous academic programs, hands-on experiences, and a commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, offering degrees in accounting, finance, computer information systems, management, marketing and business administration and including a fully-online business administration degree and four pathways to earn a MBA. AACSB is the gold standard in quality accreditation for Colleges of Businesses, and less than 5% of colleges worldwide hold this accreditation. The Al Danos College of Business Administration is celebrating its 40th year of AACSB Accreditation this year. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/business/ .