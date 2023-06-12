Mayers named Collegiate Baseball Freshman Pitcher of the Year

Nicholls State University pitcher Jacob Mayers has been named Collegiate Baseball Freshman Pitcher of the Year as the publication announced Wednesday morning its 2023 Freshman All-America Team.

Mayers, a graduate of St. Amant, put together an impressive rookie season where he finished with a 9-1 record, a 2.02 ERA and 105 strikeouts. He allowed only 44 hits in 75.2 innings pitched for a .175 opponent batting average. He struck out a season-high 11 batters in his win over Louisiana Tech and closed out his freshman season with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings against Alabama in the NCAA Regionals.

The honor adds to an already long list of accolades for the Colonels’ ace, who was named Southland Freshman of the Year, All-Southland First Team and SLC All-Tournament. Mayers, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year, was also one of two Colonels to be named to the Tuscaloosa Regional All-Tournament Team.

Mayers was one of two freshmen from the Southland to garner 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, joined by Northwestern State’s Michael Dattalo.

Georgia’s Charlie Condon was named Freshman Hitter of the Year.

