Mayers, Washington garner All-Louisiana Baseball honors

Nicholls State University pitcher Jacob Mayers received another Freshman of the Year honor and was joined on the All-Louisiana First Team by outfielder Xane Washington as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced Thursday its 2023 All-Louisiana College Baseball Teams and Awards.

Mayers was nearly a unanimous selection for the top rookie honor, receiving 24 of a possible 27 votes. He was the lone non LSU Tiger to win a superlative award. Coach Mike Silva finished second in the Coach of the Year voting, trailing LSU’s Jay Johnson by three votes. Along with Mayers and Washington, first baseman Edgar Alvarez and designated hitter Gerardo Villarreal received honorable mention.

A native of Gonzales, Louisiana, Mayers posted a 9-1 overall record in his debut season for the Colonels and was one of the nation’s leaders in ERA (2.02) and strikeouts (105). He limited the opposition to a .175 batting average and had four or more strikeouts in each outing. Mayers wrapped up his rookie campaign with eight strikeouts in five-plus innings in the NCAA Regionals against host Alabama.

For the season, Mayers received four Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors and was named to five Freshman All-America squads.

Another local product, Washington had a breakout season after earning all-conference last year, finishing as the SLC’s second-leading hitter with a .378 average. The Houma, Louisiana native also ranked in the top 10 in doubles (18), triples (4), and RBIs (46) while ranking in top 75 in NCAA in batting average, on-base and triples. On the year, Washington racked up 28 multi-hit games and had the longest hitting streak in the SLC, piecing together a remarkable 19-game streak. He was stellar in right field as well with eight outfield assists and just one error.

Alvarez followed up an all-league season by finishing in top 10 in the Southland in batting with a .330 average. He also ranked in the top 10 in doubles (17) while finishing with seven homers and 39 RBIs. Villarreal posted a .293 batting average with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs in his debut season. He hit three home runs and totaled 23 runs scored.

A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of media and sports publicists selected the All-Louisiana team, based on statistics and performances through the teams’ conference tournaments.

2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Baseball Awards

Hitter of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Tommy White, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jacob Mayers , Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Jay Johnson, LSU

2023 LSWA All-Louisiana Baseball Teams

First Team

(season statistics do not include NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA national tournament games)

Name School Yr. Hometown Stats (Through Conference Tournaments) P Paul Skenes LSU Jr. Lake Forest, CA 10-2, 1.89 ERA, 167 K P Jacob Mayers Nicholls Fr. Gonzales, LA 9-1, 1.93 ERA, 97 K P Grant Rogers McNeese Jr. Groves, TX 12-1, 1.82 ERA, 88 K P Brandon Mitchell New Orleans Sr. Houston, TX 11-3, 3.65 ERA, 88 K C Julian Brock Louisiana Jr. Fulshear , TX .318 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR, 16 2B 1B Keylon Mack Grambling State R-Sr. Gladewater, TX .350 BA, 59 RBI, 16 HR, 47 R 2B Brandon Mooney Loyola (New Orleans) So. Madisonville, LA .411 BA, 35 RBI, 18 2B, 63 R 3B Tommy White LSU So. St. Pete Beach, FL .387 BA, 91 RBI, 20 HR, 22 2B SS Kyle DeBarge Louisiana So. Kinder, LA .370 BA, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 17 SB OF Dylan Crews LSU Jr. Longwood, FL .420 BA, 59 RBI, 15 HR, 82 R OF Ryan Major LSU Shreveport Sr. Chula Vista, CA .472 BA, 58 RBI, 22 2B, 64 R OF Xane Washington Nicholls R-Sr. Houma, LA .379 BA, 46 RBI, 17 2B, 50 R DH Cade Beloso LSU Gr. New Orleans, LA .324 BA, 36 RBI, 11 HR, 34 R UTL Ethan Bates Louisiana Tech Jr. Hot Springs, AR .270 BA, 38 RBI, 16 HR, 3.02 ERA, 57 K

Second Team

Name School Yr. Hometown Stats (Through Conference Tournaments) P Cooper Rawls Louisiana Sr. Hallsville, TX 10-1, 3.66 ERA, 50 K P Connor Benge LSU Eunice Fr. Montgomery, TX 11-1, 2.82 ERA, 86 K P Ty Floyd LSU Jr. Rockmart, GA 7-0, 4.40 ERA, 83 K P Bobby Vath LSU Shreveport So. Coram, NY 12-2, 2.93 ERA, 81 K C Jorge Corona Louisiana Tech Jr. Miami, FL .282 BA, 35 RBI, 9 HR, 55 R 1B Jared Jones LSU Fr. Marietta, GA .299 BA, 45 RBI, 14 HR, 37 R 2B Tyler Bischke New Orleans Jr. Pittsburgh, PA .309 BA, 54 RBI, 12 HR, 16 2B 3B Michael Dattalo Northwestern State Fr. Keller, TX .372 BA, 39 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R SS Josh Leslie McNeese Sr. Kenosha, WI .313 BA, 57 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R OF Tristan Moore New Orleans Jr. St. Thomas, USVI .318 BA, 55 RBI, 19 HR, 61 R OF Tre’ Morgan LSU Jr. New Orleans, LA .308 BA, 43 RBI, 7 HR, 56 R OF Teo Banks Tulane So. Odessa, TX .301 BA, 51 RBI, 18 HR, 46 R OF Heath Hood Louisiana Sr. White Oak, TX .336 BA, 40 RBI, 6 HR, 15 2B DH Tre’ Obregon III McNeese Sr. Sallisaw, OK .309 BA, 44 RBI, 5 HR, 35 R UTL Logan O’Neill Delgado CC Fr. Chalmette, LA .400 BA, 6-2 Record, 4.19 ERA

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Beau Hebert, Louisiana Christian; Parker Primeaux, Centenary

Catcher: Hayden Travinski, LSU

First Base: Edgar Alvarez , Nicholls

Second Base: Gavin Dugas, LSU

Shortstop: Jordan Ardoin, LSU Alexandria

Designated Hitter: Miguel Useche, New Orleans; Gerardo Villarreal , Nicholls

Utility: Trevor Burkhart, LSU Shreveport; Cameron Daigle, LSU Alexandria