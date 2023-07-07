Mayers, Washington garner All-Louisiana Baseball honors

Nicholls State University pitcher Jacob Mayers received another Freshman of the Year honor and was joined on the All-Louisiana First Team by outfielder Xane Washington as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced Thursday its 2023 All-Louisiana College Baseball Teams and Awards.
Mayers was nearly a unanimous selection for the top rookie honor, receiving 24 of a possible 27 votes. He was the lone non LSU Tiger to win a superlative award. Coach Mike Silva finished second in the Coach of the Year voting, trailing LSU’s Jay Johnson by three votes. Along with Mayers and Washington, first baseman Edgar Alvarez and designated hitter Gerardo Villarreal received honorable mention.
A native of Gonzales, Louisiana, Mayers posted a 9-1 overall record in his debut season for the Colonels and was one of the nation’s leaders in ERA (2.02) and strikeouts (105). He limited the opposition to a .175 batting average and had four or more strikeouts in each outing. Mayers wrapped up his rookie campaign with eight strikeouts in five-plus innings in the NCAA Regionals against host Alabama.
For the season, Mayers received four Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors and was named to five Freshman All-America squads.
Another local product, Washington had a breakout season after earning all-conference last year, finishing as the SLC’s second-leading hitter with a .378 average. The Houma, Louisiana native also ranked in the top 10 in doubles (18), triples (4), and RBIs (46) while ranking in top 75 in NCAA in batting average, on-base and triples. On the year, Washington racked up 28 multi-hit games and had the longest hitting streak in the SLC, piecing together a remarkable 19-game streak. He was stellar in right field as well with eight outfield assists and just one error.
Alvarez followed up an all-league season by finishing in top 10 in the Southland in batting with a .330 average. He also ranked in the top 10 in doubles (17) while finishing with seven homers and 39 RBIs. Villarreal posted a .293 batting average with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs in his debut season. He hit three home runs and totaled 23 runs scored.
A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of media and sports publicists selected the All-Louisiana team, based on statistics and performances through the teams’ conference tournaments.
2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Baseball Awards
Hitter of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU
Newcomer of the Year: Tommy White, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jacob Mayers, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Jay Johnson, LSU
2023 LSWA All-Louisiana Baseball Teams
First Team
|(season statistics do not include NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA national tournament games)
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Stats (Through Conference Tournaments)
|P
|Paul Skenes
|LSU
|Jr.
|Lake Forest, CA
|10-2, 1.89 ERA, 167 K
|P
|Jacob Mayers
|Nicholls
|Fr.
|Gonzales, LA
|9-1, 1.93 ERA, 97 K
|P
|Grant Rogers
|McNeese
|Jr.
|Groves, TX
|12-1, 1.82 ERA, 88 K
|P
|Brandon Mitchell
|New Orleans
|Sr.
|Houston, TX
|11-3, 3.65 ERA, 88 K
|C
|Julian Brock
|Louisiana
|Jr.
|Fulshear, TX
|.318 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR, 16 2B
|1B
|Keylon Mack
|Grambling State
|R-Sr.
|Gladewater, TX
|.350 BA, 59 RBI, 16 HR, 47 R
|2B
|Brandon Mooney
|Loyola (New Orleans)
|So.
|Madisonville, LA
|.411 BA, 35 RBI, 18 2B, 63 R
|3B
|Tommy White
|LSU
|So.
|St. Pete Beach, FL
|.387 BA, 91 RBI, 20 HR, 22 2B
|SS
|Kyle DeBarge
|Louisiana
|So.
|Kinder, LA
|.370 BA, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 17 SB
|OF
|Dylan Crews
|LSU
|Jr.
|Longwood, FL
|.420 BA, 59 RBI, 15 HR, 82 R
|OF
|Ryan Major
|LSU Shreveport
|Sr.
|Chula Vista, CA
|.472 BA, 58 RBI, 22 2B, 64 R
|OF
|Xane Washington
|Nicholls
|R-Sr.
|Houma, LA
|.379 BA, 46 RBI, 17 2B, 50 R
|DH
|Cade Beloso
|LSU
|Gr.
|New Orleans, LA
|.324 BA, 36 RBI, 11 HR, 34 R
|UTL
|Ethan Bates
|Louisiana Tech
|Jr.
|Hot Springs, AR
|.270 BA, 38 RBI, 16 HR, 3.02 ERA, 57 K
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Stats (Through Conference Tournaments)
|P
|Cooper Rawls
|Louisiana
|Sr.
|Hallsville, TX
|10-1, 3.66 ERA, 50 K
|P
|Connor Benge
|LSU Eunice
|Fr.
|Montgomery, TX
|11-1, 2.82 ERA, 86 K
|P
|Ty Floyd
|LSU
|Jr.
|Rockmart, GA
|7-0, 4.40 ERA, 83 K
|P
|Bobby Vath
|LSU Shreveport
|So.
|Coram, NY
|12-2, 2.93 ERA, 81 K
|C
|Jorge Corona
|Louisiana Tech
|Jr.
|Miami, FL
|.282 BA, 35 RBI, 9 HR, 55 R
|1B
|Jared Jones
|LSU
|Fr.
|Marietta, GA
|.299 BA, 45 RBI, 14 HR, 37 R
|2B
|Tyler Bischke
|New Orleans
|Jr.
|Pittsburgh, PA
|.309 BA, 54 RBI, 12 HR, 16 2B
|3B
|Michael Dattalo
|Northwestern State
|Fr.
|Keller, TX
|.372 BA, 39 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R
|SS
|Josh Leslie
|McNeese
|Sr.
|Kenosha, WI
|.313 BA, 57 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R
|OF
|Tristan Moore
|New Orleans
|Jr.
|St. Thomas, USVI
|.318 BA, 55 RBI, 19 HR, 61 R
|OF
|Tre’ Morgan
|LSU
|Jr.
|New Orleans, LA
|.308 BA, 43 RBI, 7 HR, 56 R
|OF
|Teo Banks
|Tulane
|So.
|Odessa, TX
|.301 BA, 51 RBI, 18 HR, 46 R
|OF
|Heath Hood
|Louisiana
|Sr.
|White Oak, TX
|.336 BA, 40 RBI, 6 HR, 15 2B
|DH
|Tre’ Obregon III
|McNeese
|Sr.
|Sallisaw, OK
|.309 BA, 44 RBI, 5 HR, 35 R
|UTL
|Logan O’Neill
|Delgado CC
|Fr.
|Chalmette, LA
|.400 BA, 6-2 Record, 4.19 ERA
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Beau Hebert, Louisiana Christian; Parker Primeaux, Centenary
Catcher: Hayden Travinski, LSU
First Base: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls
Second Base: Gavin Dugas, LSU
Shortstop: Jordan Ardoin, LSU Alexandria
Designated Hitter: Miguel Useche, New Orleans; Gerardo Villarreal, Nicholls
Utility: Trevor Burkhart, LSU Shreveport; Cameron Daigle, LSU Alexandria
Major Awards Voting Breakdown
Hitter of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU, 28; Ryan Major, LSU Shreveport, 2; Keylon Mack, Grambling State, 1; Xane Washington, Nicholls, 1.
Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU, 29; Stephen Still, Loyola (NO), 1; Grant Rogers, McNeese , 1.
Newcomer of the Year: Tommy White, LSU, 25; Cameron Prayer, LSU Shreveport, 2; Tristan Moore, New Orleans, 2; Ethan Bates, Louisiana Tech, 2.
Freshman of the Year: Jacob Mayers, Nicholls, 24; Michael Dattalo, Northwestern State, 2; Jared Jones, LSU, 2; No Vote, 1.
Coach of the Year: Jay Johnson, LSU, 12; Mike Silva, Nicholls , 9; Joe, Scheuermann, Delgado CC, 4; Trennis Grant, Dillard University, 3; Matt Deggs, Louisiana, 2; Brad Neffendorf, LSU Shreveport