Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo Continues Support of PETSM Program

The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo is donating $10,000 to the petroleum engineering technology and safety management programs at Nicholls State University.

Dr. Milton Saidu said the program will use the money to purchase process safety management laboratory equipment and hazard analysis simulation modules.

The fishing rodeo has donated more than $72,000 to the petroleum program at Nicholls since 2013. The money has been used to renovate and expand classrooms and improve technology. The donations have also helped build the state-of-the-art well control simulation lab.

“Nicholls has served our community for over half a century in providing quality education resulting in a higher quality of life for the people in our area,” said Joey Cannata (AS ’05, AS ’05, BS ’05), operations manager at Tanks-A-Lot. “The MCOFR trusts that our contribution will positively impact the university and we are grateful for the opportunity to support the petroleum programs and the continued success of the university.”

Tanks-A-Lot, a deepwater container specialist, founded the fishing rodeo in 2013. The rodeo’s goal is to promote a community spirit in the local oil and gas industry. This objective is achieved by contributing to notable, forward-thinking community organizations like Nicholls.

Tanks-A-Lot employees and countless volunteers have worked to ensure that each rodeo is successful.

“Having the opportunity to support Nicholls is an honor and one that our organization feels is a worthy cause,” Cannata said. “By supporting the petroleum engineering technology and safety management programs, we hope to aid the university as they cultivate young minds who seek careers in the oil and gas industry.”

For more information on Nicholls Petroleum Programs, visit nicholls.edu/petsm.