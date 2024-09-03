Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo makes annual contribution to Nicholls

The Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo and Golf Scramble has donated $10,000 to Nicholls State University Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management and $2,500 to support Nicholls Veterans Services . This is MCOFR’s twelfth year donating to the university’s PETSM program and the fourth year donating to Nicholls Veterans.

The donations have been used to renovate and expand classrooms, improve technology and build a state-of-the-art well-control simulation lab. The portion donated to Nicholls Veterans, many of whom are PETSM students, will help supplement vets whose monetary benefits for education have ended, with a panel to select the candidates based on criteria like GPA.

“Since South Louisiana has such a wonderful landscape for outdoor activities, MCOFR was created to foster a community-spirited fishing rodeo in support of higher education and other noteworthy causes that surround our community. We are pleased that this annual event has held the support of the community for more than a decade and has grown to also include an annual golf tournament held at Atchafalaya at Idlewild in Patterson. On behalf of Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo, we’re happy to present Nicholls with $12,500 this year, bringing our total contributions to Nicholls since 2013 to $111,500,” said Joey Cannata, vice president at Tanks-A-Lot . “MCOFR values the Nicholls PETSM program for providing the energy industry with skilled personnel to drive our domestic energy needs into the future which is great for our local economy. We expect next year to be a great year as we look forward to growing the Rodeo with an offshore fishing division for 2025.”

MCOFR is a nonprofit corporation founded in 2013 by Tanks-A-Lot, a deepwater container specialist, for the purpose of promoting community spirit in the local oil and gas industry while benefiting notable organizations for future growth within the community. The corporation seeks to provide a family-oriented environment where the community can gather and enjoy the camaraderie and sport of fishing and golf, making the event best representative of the Morgan City area.

The 2024 Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo was held in June, with proceeds from the events donated to Nicholls PETSM, South Louisiana Community College and other charitable causes to enrich the tri-parish area and encourage the pursuit of higher education. MCOFR has donated over $200,000 to its tri-parish area and seeks to contribute more. For more information on MCOFR, click here .