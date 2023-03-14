Myers Family Endowed Scholarship to Benefit E.D. White Graduates

Donors Kenneth “Jerry” and Dianne Myers created the Myers Family Endowed Scholarship to benefit students at Nicholls State University. The scholarship will be awarded to graduates of E.D. White Catholic High School.

“Our ability to create an endowed scholarship in our family’s name means so much to me and Dianne. Both of us were awarded Nicholls Band Scholarships in the ‘70s. Without this help, neither of us would have an opportunity to earn a college degree,” said Jerry Myers. “If not for the support we received many years ago, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to help others achieve their goals. Our family consists of four generations educated by E. D. White Catholic High School. To recognize the school’s contributions to our family’s success, a four-year scholarship will be awarded annually to a student the school determines to be worthy and deserving.”

The recipient(s) will be a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High School with a minimum 2.8 GPA and will be admitted to Nicholls State University as a full-time freshman. The recipient(s) can be a full-time freshman, sophomore, junior or senior from any major but will initially receive the scholarship as an incoming freshman.

Each freshman recipient will provide a biography to the Myers family. The staff at E.D. White Catholic High School with assistance from the Nicholls Scholarship Office will select the best-qualified applicants who meet the criteria described above and will have the final decision in selecting the recipient.

The number of new scholarships that may be awarded will be limited to one per year for a total of $2,500 per year with $1,250 per semester. The scholarship will be allowed to be kept for four academic years, fall and spring semester, by the recipient, as long as a 3.0 minimum GPA is maintained at Nicholls.