National Guard Offering Free COVID Vaccines Daily at Nicholls

Nicholls State University, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard are offering free vaccines on campus for the Bayou Region.

Officers of the National Guard will be in the Leadership Suite from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All students, faculty, staff and community members are eligible.

As of Aug. 11, 38 percent of Nicholls’ students and 67 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated.

University Health Services will continue to provide rapid testing by appointment.

The University of Louisiana System petitioned LDH to include the COVID-19 vaccine among the list of required immunizations following FDA approval.

“The Louisiana Department of Health has approved our request to add the COVID-19 vaccination to the required immunization schedules for new and continuing students once the FDA approves one or more of the vaccines,” said Jerad David, director of communications. “We expect that approval in the coming weeks, and it is advisable to plan ahead and get vaccinated now. Like all required immunizations, upon approval, students will be required to provide proof of immunization, a physician’s statement that the vaccine is medically contraindicated, or a written dissent.”

For more information, visit the Nicholls COVID-19 FAQ page.

Feature photo by Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University.