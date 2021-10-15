National SHRM Names Nicholls One of its Top Chapters

The Society for Human Resource Management has awarded Nicholls State University a Superior Merit Award for its excellence and achievement during the last academic year.

The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program encourages the development of effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. The national organization recognizes chapters for their operations, programming, professional development and support.

The judges for the award process comprise national HR professionals with decades of experience. Evaluators looked for chapters who made an impact in the community, provided exceptional services and offered career development initiatives.

“It is a continuously rewarding experience working with these awesome students,” said Melanie Boudreaux, assistant professor of management and SHRM faculty advisor. “They are our future HR professionals, and they work hard and deserve this honor. I just feel so blessed to share in these wins with them.”

The Nicholls chapter of SHRM is the largest student SHRM group in the state, and the competitive team remains undefeated in state case competitions.

The national organization noted the Nicholls chapter’s impact on campus through their involvement with the Give-N-Day fundraiser, and in the community as they raised money for the Thibodaux Christmas Toy Drive.

“The members of our SHRM student chapters represent the next generation of HR leaders, and it’s critical to highlight the instrumental role they play in SHRM’s success,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, SHRM president and CEO. “The hard work of Nicholls State University shows the future of the profession is in good hands. I applaud their accomplishments and ability to foster innovative programming, development and interest in HR as we navigate changing workplaces.”

SHRM seeks to create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. The organization is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With over 300,000 human resources and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of over 115 million workers and families worldwide.

For more information on Nicholls Management, visit nicholls.edu/business/shrm.