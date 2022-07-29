New Scholarship Created to Honor Nicholls Student Lost to Car Crash

The Nicholls State University Foundation is establishing a new endowed scholarship to honor the memory of a former student who was the victim of a fatal Dec. 2021 car crash.

The Kennedi Foret Marine Biology Undergraduate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to female students who are graduates of a Lafourche Parish high school that major in Biology with a concentration in Marine Biology. Recipients can be sophomores, juniors or seniors with a 3.0 GPA and will receive a $500 scholarship broken down into two $250 per semester awards.

“This scholarship is just one way that we can let Kennedi’s light continue to shine and her love for Nicholls continue to show,” Foret’s mother, Amber Pitre said. “To give young ladies a similar opportunity to learn about marine biology like Kennedi had at Nicholls means the world to us.”

On Dec. 28, 2021, Foret died from injuries sustained in an automobile crash. The endowed scholarship is led by her family and friends who wish to help make a difference for someone else, spread awareness and keep Kennedi’s memory alive. The university also inscribed her name into a brick near the eternal flame in the quadrangle.

Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said the university has had a strong start in raising money for the endowed scholarship, led by Foret’s family and friends. However, they have not yet met their goal.

“To have Kennedi’s name associated with recruiting future students to come to Nicholls and possibly do marine biology research in the Coastal Center that will live on our campus is something special,” Becker said. “I’d love to see solutions to some of our coastal restoration problems come from a recipient of this scholarship in her name.”

Contributions from the community are welcome to help grow the scholarship to its full potential. To support this scholarship, visit nichollsfoundation.org/memorial-scholarships/ or contact Jeremy Becker at 985-448-4006.