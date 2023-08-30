New tailgating guidelines for Nicholls home game due to Burn Ban

August 30, 2023

From the Director of Colonel Athletic Association:

Due to the statewide burn ban with no exceptions currently in place, there will be limitations in place for the tailgate prior to Thursday evening’s Nicholls State University football game vs. Sacramento State.

There will be NO open flames allowed on the premises due to the ban. This includes but is not limited to:
  • Grills
  • Barbeque Pits
  • Chafing Dishes with warmer canisters (Sterno)
  • Boiling Pots/Hibachi/Jambalaya Pot
Crock Pots or any other type of warmer that does NOT include a flame will be allowed.
Thank you for helping to keep our campus and Lafourche Parish safe!
Tomorrow is also your last chance to get season tickets for football. You can call the ticket office at 985-448-4779 or go online at https://nichollstickets.universitytickets.com
Mary Ditch
