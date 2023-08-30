New tailgating guidelines for Nicholls home game due to Burn Ban

From the Director of Colonel Athletic Association:

Due to the statewide burn ban with no exceptions currently in place, there will be limitations in place for the tailgate prior to Thursday evening’s Nicholls State University football game vs. Sacramento State.

There will be NO open flames allowed on the premises due to the ban. This includes but is not limited to:

Grills

Barbeque Pits

Chafing Dishes with warmer canisters (Sterno)

Boiling Pots/Hibachi/Jambalaya Pot Crock Pots or any other type of warmer that does NOT include a flame will be allowed.

Thank you for helping to keep our campus and Lafourche Parish safe!