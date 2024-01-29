Nicholls 2024 Black History Month Slate of Events

Nicholls State University is set to host a series of events in celebration of Black History Month, including its second annual Essence of Black Celebration on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Ellender Memorial Library from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event is open to the community and neighboring universities, featuring food vendors, live music, a live art session, an auction, a Greek stroll-off, resources and more.

Nicholls EOBC is focused on cultivating the dynamics of diversity as well as celebrating and acknowledging the impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements and more. Opportunities to sponsor, be a vendor or host a food truck at the event are available. To register, visit www.nicholls.edu/eobc or by contacting elnora.vicks@nicholls.edu .

Jan. 26 through the 28 will feature Memphis the Musical in collaboration with the Nicholls Department of Music and Rhodes&Rhodes Productions. Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a Black club singer who is ready for her big break. Come along on their incredible journey to the ends of the airwaves– filled with laughter, soaring emotion and roof-raising rock ‘n’ roll. General admission is $30, and children or students with a Colonel Card admission is $25. Call 985-448-4557 to reserve seats or purchase tickets at the door.

Nicholls 2024 Black History Month will feature a series of events to honor not only African American history across our nation but also the important African American history on our campus and within the local area. Lectures, panel discussions, musicals, plays, themed meals, open mic nights and other activities are all part of the festivities. The planned events promote unity, diversity and equality on campus and within the local community.