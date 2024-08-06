Nicholls Accepting Applications for Spring 2025 EMBA Cohort

The Al Danos College of Business Administration at Nicholls State University is now accepting applications for its 14th Executive Master of Business Administration cohort, set to commence in early spring 2025.

The EMBA program has a strong track record, with graduates making significant impacts at prominent companies such as Danos, John Deere, T. Baker Smith, NVI, GIS Engineering and Otto Candies.

With a class size limited to 15 students, admission to the program is highly competitive. Candidates are selected based on their substantial professional experience and are encouraged to apply early. Participants benefit from not only exceptional faculty instruction but also from a diverse and dynamic peer group. The interaction among students from various industries fosters an enriching learning environment and facilitates the development of valuable professional networks.

The 30-hour EMBA program is designed for working professionals. It features classes every other Saturday over 18 months, with holiday adjustments as necessary.

“The executive MBA at Nicholls State University was genuinely transformative. It provided me with the essential skills, knowledge, and strategic perspective necessary for navigating today’s business complexities while maintaining a full-time workload,” said Dustin Malbrough, president of GIS Engineering, LLC.

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution and have at least three years of professional experience. The application process includes submitting a completed application form, a resume and two letters of recommendation from professional contacts. Applications can be submitted online at www.nicholls.edu/mba . Classes will be held on the Nicholls State University campus.

Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey, dean of Al Danos College of Business Administration, said, “We aim to make the courses applicable to participants’ careers and current work situations. We want students to be able to apply the knowledge gained during Saturday’s course when they return to work on Monday morning, empowering them to make an immediate impact in their professional lives.”

For more information, please contact Ray Peters, MBA director, at ray.peters@nicholls.edu or 985-449-7016 or Amber Brady-Billiot, assistant MBA director, at amber.brady-billiot@nicholls.edu or 985-448-4218.

The Al Danos College of Business Administration at Nicholls State University is accredited by AACSB—the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.