After an 88-76 win over No. 4 Northwestern State, No. 1 Nicholls State University is set for the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game.

If the Colonels defeat No. 2 Abilene Christian tonight in Texas, they clinch an automatic berth into the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The game begins at 8:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Photo courtesy of @Nicholls_MBB Twitter.