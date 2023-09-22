Nicholls Announced 2023 Homecoming Court

Nicholls State University announced its 2023 homecoming court ahead of its homecoming week set to take place Oct. 2-7.

Homecoming court members are shown above.

The 2023 homecoming week theme is “Celebrating 75 Years,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate Nicholls’ 75th anniversary with their Colonel family.

“The Nicholls Alumni Federation enjoys hosting and celebrating homecoming each year. Our 75th anniversary is a huge milestone for the university, and “Celebrating 75 years” wouldn’t be possible without outstanding alumni. I can’t wait to connect with all of our Colonels returning home to celebrate homecoming and our 75th anniversary,” said Nicholls Director of Alumni Affairs Paige Thomas.

To kick things off, all students are invited to the homecoming pep rally on Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. in Guidry Stadium. Then, on Thursday, come to the Callais Recreation Center at 5 p.m. to enjoy the Alive at 5 concert. On Friday, gather at the Bayou Side Dock to cheer on the pirogue races at 4 p.m. To culminate the week, the homecoming tailgate and pep rally will take place in the tailgate area starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7. Then, at 3 p.m., head to John L. Guidry Stadium to watch Colonel football take on the Houston Christian University Huskies.