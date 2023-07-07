Nicholls announces Mike Silva contract extension

Nicholls State University Athletics has extended the contract of head baseball coach Mike Silva through 2029, Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Friday afternoon.

“What Coach Mike has done in his two seasons has been beyond remarkable. He immediately changed the culture of our program and brought two championships to Thibodaux in just his second year,” Terrell said. “This extension is not only about the success the Colonels have enjoyed on the field under Mike, but it’s also a reflection of his character and how he and the team has represented the University.”

The Colonels are coming off the program’s first Southland Conference Regular Season Championship since joining the league in 1992. Nicholls then went on to claim the Southland Tournament Title, it’s first since ’98, securing the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Red and Gray nearly knocked off regional host Alabama in a 4-3 setback, falling short of the program’s first Division I NCAA Regional victory.

“I would like to thank Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and President Jay Clune, along with the rest of our administration and supporters for this tremendous opportunity,” Silva said. “I would also like to thank our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff for going above and beyond to make our program great. I am proud to be part of the Thibodaux community, and I am humbled by the outpouring of support from our fans and alumni. I am excited to share in the continued success of Nicholls Baseball with the extended Colonels family.”

Nicholls ended the year with a 34-24 overall record, matching the program’s second most wins since joining the SLC. After going 26-25 last season, Silva led the Colonels to consecutive winning campaigns for only the third time as a member of the Southland.

Under Silva, Nicholls has had several non-conference victories against in-state programs. This season, the Colonels earned a 6-5 victory against eventual national champion LSU for their first win over a No.1-ranked opponent since 2009. Nicholls also took a game against Silva’s former squad, Louisiana Tech, and won the series against ULM. Last season, the Colonels secured a victory over La. Tech, as well as a home win against Louisiana.

In the Southland, Nicholls finished 12-12 in the 2022 campaign before winning the league by a game with a 15-9 mark this season. The Colonels ended a 12-game road losing streak in the series against McNeese, and also claimed a road series victory against the Cowboys for the first time since 2010. Against rival Southeastern, Nicholls swept the Lions for the second time in three series under Silva.

For his two seasons, the 2023 Southland Coach of the Year has had a total of 11 All-Southland selections with five earning first team. Nicholls had the most first-team honorees this season with four, which included pitcher Jacob Mayers who was named Southland Freshman of the Year. The Colonels also had a league-high six Southland All-Academic selections this spring.