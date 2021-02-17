Nicholls announces stadium COVID-19 guidelines ahead of Friday’s season opener

Nicholls State University has announced COVID-19 stadium guidelines ahead of the Colonels’ season opener this Friday:







CAPACITY

Capacity at Guidry Stadium will be limited to 3,000 fans. After the allotment is reached, no more tickets will be sold for the game.

MASK MANDATE

Masks must be worn throughout the entire game with the exception of when eating or drinking. The mandate will be enforced to ensure everyone is following protocols.

SOCIAL DISTANCING IN STANDS

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced in the stadium. Families and “households” will be permitted to sit together.

COORS LIGHT COLD ZONE

The Coors Light Cold Zone located in the concourse of Guidry Stadium will operate on a to-go basis. Nicholls Athletics has worked closely with Sodexo, our on-campus catering company, to find a solution to allow Coors Light Cold Zone season ticket holders to benefit their purchases, while also abiding by the current CDC guidelines.

The Coors Light Cold Zone will look more like a “grab-and-go” buffet line with a pre-packaged hot meal, ability to purchase a drink, use the restroom, and return back to their stadium seat to enjoy their meal. This will allow constant flow within the Coors Light Cold Zone and prevent potential capacity overload.

REDUCED SUITE CAPACITY

The number of people in the suite areas will be limited to 42.

NO SIDELINE ACCESS

There will be no sideline/field access before, during, or after the game. Only essential personnel will be allowed access. This is to protect Nicholls staff and student-athletes from possible exposure. Following the game, fans will not be permitted to enter the field and are asked to begin exiting the stadium.

TICKET SALES

Online ticket sales are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased before the game by clicking here. Only general admission seats are still available. Any tickets already purchased that have not been picked up will be available at Will Call, located at the main home ticket booth.

Day of game, a ticket booth on the home side of the stadium will be open to sell general admission tickets until all tickets are sold out.

ALCOHOL SALES

Following the proclamation of John B. Edwards and Phase II Order of Athletic Events, alcohol sales are permitted the sale of alcohol under the following:

Alcohol sales shall be permitted at athletics events under the following conditions: Outdoor on-premises alcohol consumption and sales shall be permitted All patrons purchasing an alcoholic beverage shall be required to return to their ticketed seats for consumption and shall not be allowed to stand or congregate in open areas to consume alcoholic beverages. Alcohol shall not be sold to a patron who is not wearing a face covering

For more information, please click here (PDF)

NO TAILGATING

Tailgating will not be permitted during the spring season. Although tailgating is a special gameday experience at Nicholls, keeping fans and the community healthy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority.

The university said it has partnered with Thibodaux Regional Health System to provide the guidelines “to have a safe and successful season.”

Nicholls vs. Lincoln (Mo.) is scheduled for Feb 19. at 6 p.m. at John L. Guidry Stadium.

The game will also air on Cox Sports Television.

Photo courtesy of Nicholls_FB social media.