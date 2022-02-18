Nicholls Art Alum Honored for Work in Packaging Rebranding Project

Nicholls State University Art Graduate Kayli Mato (BA ‘21) will receive a District 7 Addy Award for a rebranding project she completed while at Nicholls.

Mato redesigned the packaging for the Colorado-based Golden Antler Motel as part of her senior capstone project. Mato’s award falls into the Packing category.

An Addy – a term coined for an American Advertising Federation award – recognizes and honors unique creative excellence in advertising. District 7 covers Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“It is an honor to receive this award in recognition of a piece from my senior capstone project,” the Luling native said. “I am grateful for my family, classmates, and art faculty who have supported my ambitions for this project.”

Mato will be recognized at the American Advertising Federation Awards Show for Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Associate Professor of Graphic Design Trisha Rabalais described Mato as a model student who was willing to go above and beyond.

“It was important to her that her design work not only be beautiful but relevant and, more importantly, thoughtful,” Rabalais said. “She would go to great lengths when researching materials, printing methods, and finishing techniques. I was absolutely elated and proud to hear that Kayli won this award. I knew her work was worthy of such an award, but to witness this validation of its strength is always encouraging for an educator.”

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation acts as the “Unifying Voice for Advertising.” Its membership comprises nearly 100 corporate members made up of the nation’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of nearly 200 local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and over 200 college chapters with 5,000 student members.

For more information on Nicholls Art visit nicholls.edu/art.